Local best-selling books

The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. There There by Tommy Orange

2. Dinosaur Dig! by Penny Dale

3. A Farm for Maisie by Jennifer and John Churchman

4. Love and Ruin by Paula McLain

5. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David McCullough

6. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

7. The Mueller Report

