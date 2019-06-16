Local best-selling books
The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:
1. There There by Tommy Orange
2. Dinosaur Dig! by Penny Dale
3. A Farm for Maisie by Jennifer and John Churchman
4. Love and Ruin by Paula McLain
5. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David McCullough
6. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
7. The Mueller Report
