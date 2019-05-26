Local best-selling books
The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:
1. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
2.“The Mueller Report” (Washington Post version)
3. “There There” by Tommy Orange
4. “Pete the Cat Storybook Favorites” by James Dean
5. “Let Dogs Be Dogs: Understanding Canine Nature and Mastering the Art of Living with Your Dog by the Monks of New Skete”
6. “Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis” by Jared Diamond
7. “Norwegian by Night” by Derek Miller
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
9. “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon
10. “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.