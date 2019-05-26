{{featured_button_text}}

Local best-selling books

The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles

2.“The Mueller Report” (Washington Post version)

3. “There There” by Tommy Orange

4. “Pete the Cat Storybook Favorites” by James Dean

5. “Let Dogs Be Dogs: Understanding Canine Nature and Mastering the Art of Living with Your Dog by the Monks of New Skete”

6. “Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis” by Jared Diamond

7. “Norwegian by Night” by Derek Miller

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

9. “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon

10. “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton

