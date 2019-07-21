{{featured_button_text}}

Local best-selling books

The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. “The Trouble with Goats and Sheep” by Joanna Cannon

2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris

3. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong

4. “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss

5. “Bob” by Wendy Mass

6. “Night Sky with Exit Wounds” by Ocean Vuong

7. “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill

