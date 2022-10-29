Local author's World War II book goes back to the Pacific

GLENS FALLS — Local author Matthew Rozell takes readers back to the Pacific theater in his new book “On to Tokyo,” the eighth in his series about World War II called “The Things Our Fathers Saw.”

The 370-page book recounts stories told to Rozell when the now-retired Hudson Falls High School history teacher invited World War II veterans into his classroom to speak to his students.

Rozell’s first book, published in 2015, told the memories of veterans from Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His second book and all that followed told stories of the war from the European theater.

“But it really needed to be more than one volume,” Rozell said. “So Volume 8 is going back to the Pacific, because I immediately went to Europe and followed the war chronologically.”

The new book tells tales from about 10 local veterans, who are now all deceased.

The book starts with Rozell walking through a Troy cemetery looking for the grave of a Medal of Honor recipient named William O’Brien, a lieutenant colonel of the 115th infantry regiment, 27th infantry division.

Rozell’s book features a photograph of O’Brien on the island of Saipan in summer 1944.

“Saipan was the site of what turned out to be the worst Banzai charge of World War II. Those were basically the suicide charges, and on the night of July 7, they say about 4,300 Japanese overran this regiment, the 105th of the 27th Infantry.”

About 2,000 Americans died that night, including O’Brien.

The book ends with Rozell locating O’Brien’s modest grave.

“Man, I had to look to find this thing,” Rozell said. “I actually had to go online and find the coordinates, because there’s no monument to him.”

Another man featured in the book is war correspondent Ernie Pyle. Rozell tells Pyle’s story through one of his last columns, which was found crumpled in his pocket when he was shot and killed by a Japanese sniper on April 18, 1945.

“He was very well known for just slogging in the mud with the average GIs,” Rozell said. “He didn’t care to talk to the generals or the admirals or anybody.”

Rozell’s book, available for $25 for paperback and $35 for hardcover, can be purchased on www.matthewrozellbooks.com and amazon.com. Books will also be sold at his studio in The Shirt Factory during Black Friday weekend.

His next two books in the “The Things Our Fathers Saw” series will focus on the homefront and the role of women in World War II. He will start writing his next book in January.

“We were fighting two full-blown wars at the same time,” Rozell said. “But if you ask people today or even asked people back then exactly what was going on, how it unfolded … you’re going to get a lot of blank stares, because all of the attention was on the European theater.”