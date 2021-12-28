Local author's fiction book inspired by interactions with street people

QUEENSBURY — Paula Hayes grew up in Brooklyn and worked in New York City until she moved north to Queensbury in 2003.

In the city she always took note of the people living and sleeping on the streets especially the number of Vietnam veterans in the 1970s. She saw that most people avoided eye contact and kept on walking.

“The running joke was how long it took me to get to Port Authority to my job was how many bag people I saw, how many times I stopped to talk,” Hayes said.

Based on those interactions, Hayes has written a short work of fiction titled, "What If ....", about meeting a man on the street who was more than what he appeared.

“I’m not going to tell you who I think this person is, but I’m going to tell you that you need to read the book and come to your own conclusions,” Hayes said. “It tells you about someone that I’ve met that kind of changed my life in a little bit, that kind of made me look at things in a different way, and kind of was a test of my faith.”

The 45-page book goes by quickly, she admits. It’s a quick read with your morning coffee.

“You’ve seen street people and people begging on the street. I’ve seen them all my life. I’ve been running around the city since I’m 7 years old,” she said. “They would have put my mother in jail now for letting me take trains and buses at that age.”

Hayes suffered a stroke in December 2019. When she returned from the hospital this story popped into her head, although she feels like it’s been ruminating in her mind for about 40 years.

She started writing just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

“It just flowed out of me like it’s been up there for so long it had to come out,” she said.

This is Hayes’ first book, published by Westbow Press.

The book is available on Amazon for $4.99 and also available at Westbowpress.com for $9.95. The cover of the book is a pencil drawing of Hayes’ husband, drawn by her granddaughter.

“It’s something that will make you think a little bit more about the people that you see on the street,” she said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.