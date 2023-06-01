Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — Local author Tommy Rockhurst’s new book explores the best things about Lake George — fishing, hiking, cannonballs off the dock, and camping under the stars — all from a kid’s perspective.

Cleverdale Books announced this month, the debut children’s book from Rockhurst, Back to the Lake, released in May and is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble.com and in local bookstores and gift shops throughout the North Country.

Back to the Lake is “masterfully rhymed and featuring colorful, eye-catching illustrations,” and aimed at young lake lovers ages 3 to 8, with a section for kids to draw their own lake memories.

Rockhurst has spent every summer on Lake George and said he never fails to appreciate the beauty of the Adirondacks. Now, he is sharing his love for the lake life with his two children.

This summer, Rockhurst said you’re likely to find him and his family picnicking and jumping off a boat in Paradise Bay.

To learn more about the author and where to find his debut book, Back to the Lake, connect with Cleverdale Books on social media or cleverdalebooks.com.