Local artist and minister writes 'Divine' book

QUEENSBURY — Starr Regan DiCiurcio thinks people shouldn’t shy away from hot-button topics.

“Way too often, people say, ‘don’t talk about religion or politics.’ In fact, I think that’s what we really need to talk about in an open way,” she said, “and maybe more than talk about it, we need to listen to each other.”

DiCiurcio is a writer, artist and interfaith minister, who has released a book titled, “Divine Sparks: Interfaith Wisdom for a Post-Modern World.”

Ordained through One Spirit Interfaith Seminary, DiCiurcio has been planning retreats, offering spiritual direction and meditation instruction for 15 years. The focus of her work has been on interfaith outreach, reconciliation and celebration.

She is also ordained in the Order of Interbeing of Thich Nhat Hanh, named after a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, which was the subject of her first book she wrote and self-published 22 years ago.

The new book presents practical wisdom from the world’s great religious traditions. It offers guidance to readers of all faiths and to those who have none.

“We have this great growth of people who check off the ‘none’ box,” she said. “So I see a lot of those people in spiritual direction, but these also were a lot of the folks that came on retreats.”

She has written down her retreat plans and turned them into this book. She hopes it will help people overcome what she calls “spiritual wounding,” those who have been hurt in some way by religious communities.

“I think the important thing when I work with folks who are experiencing that is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” she said. “To try to reshape a spiritual experience in a way that really nurtures and really works for the person.”

The 207-page book includes essays on topics like simplicity, beauty, forgiveness, gratitude, joy, meditation, creativity and saving the planet Earth. Each chapter is accompanied by a meditation or prayer.

“It’s kind of a close personal companion for someone," she said, "and I hope that’s true.”

The paperback is available online at Amazon.com for $15.99 or at bookshop.org for $14.87. The book has garnered two awards — first place from the Chanticleer International Book Awards and silver from the Nautilus Book Awards.

DiCiurcio will sign books from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council offices in Glens Falls.

“What I would really, really hope is that people will feel encouraged to know that they are their best teacher,” she said, “that everything they need is within them, and that the process of leading a spiritual life will enhance their whole life.”