Local appellate judge on other side of 'gambling' ruling

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court for the region’s judicial district ruled last week that daily fantasy sports is illegal gambling, and local Justice Stan Pritzker was the lone dissenter who took issue with the court’s decision.

Pritzker, a Supreme Court justice based in Washington County, was the only one of six presiding justices who heard the case of White vs. Cuomo.

The ruling that declared contests like those offered by DraftKings and FanDuel illegal does not mean that New York residents cannot use the sites, however. The companies are still offering contests pending an appeal.

Daily fantasy sports was made legal by a state law that was passed in 2016, but a group of state residents who claimed that it was “gambling” that “harmed” them sued.

In 2018, Albany County-based Supreme Court Acting Justice Gerald Connolly agreed with part of the lawsuit, holding that the law, to the extent that it allowed daily fantasy sports, violated the state Constitution’s ban on gambling.

The Appellate Division heard the appeal of that ruling late last year, and its ruling was issued last week.