Local Anglophile: Queen will be known for her strength through longevity

It was only three days ago that Queen Elizabeth II had officiated at a ceremony for Great Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss.

It was the 15th time the queen had OK'd a new prime minister — her first being for Winston Churchill.

"I think her death is shocking because of how sudden it was," said Rich Strum, a British historian at Fort Ticonderoga and self-proclaimed Anglophile.

Queen Elizabeth II, during her over 70-year rule, kept the monarchy from tipping over a few times, according to Strum.

"I think this had a lot to do with her longevity and sense of strength. She also had a sense of humor that she didn't show often," Strum said.

Strum said that she even survived COVID-19, which at her age was no small feat.

The extent of the monarchy's power does not stretch beyond cultural symbolism and tradition, one that includes the ushering in of a new prime minister, Strum said.

While there is still a level of respect between the British Parliament and the monarchy, Strum speculated that many might think that the monarchy has outlived its usefulness over the last 50 years.

"Not to mention, they are still funded by the British taxpayer," Strum added.

The new monarch is King Charles, the late queen's eldest son, who was named the new king just an hour and a half after the queen's death.

"Throughout his life, Prince Charles got into some trouble with politicians for being 'too political,'" Strum said.

According to Strum, the new king has always believed in social programs, and he's disagreed with the Conservative Party in the past.

There will be an official 10 days of mourning, Strum said.

"He (Charles) has had a long time to think about what he would do as the king. I'm sure he will be very busy after the official mourning has passed," Strum said.