Local anesthesiologists converting machines to ventilators

“The regular ventilator in the ICU just delivers oxygen. The anesthesia machine can do all that but it also vaporizes anesthetic gases,” Falivena said. “You just turn off the anesthetic gases part.”

It’s not quite as simple as flipping a switch. It would take Saratoga Hospital about 72 hours to convert all 22 machines, he said.

In a worst-case scenario, if the hospital is faced with more than 48 patients who need ventilators, it has a plan to stretch them further.

“Frankly, what we’re talking about is using the same ventilator if push came to shove — having patients of similar size and demand for oxygen link so one ventilator can drive breathing for more than one person,” he said.

It was done in Las Vegas in 2017 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Hospitals were overwhelmed by a sudden influx of patients arriving all at the same time. They found that they could link two people to one ventilator. It has also been done internationally, and the state Department of Health recently said it would allow the practice during the pandemic.

The reason the hospital might need to do that is because coronavirus patients tend to need ventilators for 11 to 21 days, on average, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.