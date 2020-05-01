Loan program allows Rock Hill to reopen cafe in Glens Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Using money from a Payroll Protection Program loan, granted Monday, Rock Hill Bakehouse is reopening its vegan cafe for takeout orders, starting Tuesday, May 12.

Customers can call in lunch and dinner orders, noon through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, then pick them up in the parking lot, said business owner Matt Funiciello.

"It will help sustain us for some undetermined period of time," he said.

The loans are structured to provided businesses with enough money to cover their payroll for eight weeks.

"It was a substantial amount of money. It's not making us rich. It just is allowing me to be a little less cautious when it comes to rehiring. It will allow us to bring people back in," Funiciello said.

He will re-employ at least two people that had been working full-time in the cafe — one who left before the pandemic hit and another who was laid off, he said.

It will also help him to stretch his bakery schedule and "pump up volume in the bakery," he said.

The bakery operation, which sells bread wholesale to groceries and markets, never shut down.