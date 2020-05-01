Loan program allows Rock Hill to reopen cafe in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Using money from a Payroll Protection Program loan, granted Monday, Rock Hill Bakehouse is reopening its vegan cafe for takeout orders, starting Tuesday, May 12.
Customers can call in lunch and dinner orders, noon through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, then pick them up in the parking lot, said business owner Matt Funiciello.
"It will help sustain us for some undetermined period of time," he said.
The loans are structured to provided businesses with enough money to cover their payroll for eight weeks.
"It was a substantial amount of money. It's not making us rich. It just is allowing me to be a little less cautious when it comes to rehiring. It will allow us to bring people back in," Funiciello said.
He will re-employ at least two people that had been working full-time in the cafe — one who left before the pandemic hit and another who was laid off, he said.
It will also help him to stretch his bakery schedule and "pump up volume in the bakery," he said.
The bakery operation, which sells bread wholesale to groceries and markets, never shut down.
But, "we have not been able to produce the full amount of bread we wanted to," he said.
"It doesn't necessarily benefit us on a profit level," he said, but the loan will allow him to do things like give workers 40 hours a week who are now working 35.
Under the program, employers who use the money for designated purposes — mostly to pay employee salaries — will have it forgiven. Funiciello intends to do that: "I'd be a fool not to,"he said.
The business will also be setting up a rack in its vestibule off the parking lot on Curran Lane, where free loaves of bread will be put out for anyone who needs it. The bread will be put out during the cafe's business hours.
The business donates bread to local service organizations such as Community Action Agency and the Open Door Mission, but "I'm deeply concerned about people falling through the cracks," Funiciello said. "I just feel like I'm helpless to do anything about it."
The cafe's full vegan menu will be available for call-in orders, which will be carried out to customers' cars in the parking lot, he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.