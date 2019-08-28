ARGYLE — The Town Board's unanimous decision last week to approve a livestock composting business on Route 40 may ease the ongoing problem of carcass disposal for area farmers.
The board's decision came after the state Department of Environmental Conservation registered Tamarack Compost in July.
“We acted quickly, there is a need for this, especially after what happened in Hartford,” said Town Board Member Patrick Sullivan.
Sullivan was referring to the discovery earlier this year of hundreds of exposed and decaying farm animal carcasses on a Hartford farm.
According to several Washington County farmers, unless an animal is buried or composted on the owner's land, few options remain, especially after local rendering facilities closed several years ago.
Some towns, like Hartford, prohibit the disposal or stockpiling of dead farm animals on town land. Hartford waste management ordinances do allow farmers to bury or compost their own animals on their land.
The newly opened Tamarack Compost offers the Washington, Warren and Saratoga region an alternative, Sullivan said.
Situated on 3.5 acres of an 84-acre farm, Tamarack Compost will dispose of large animal carcasses, such as cows, horses and roadkill, said owner Dan Sill.
“We are already opened," said Sill, who is working with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Waste Management Institute on the planning and operation of his business. "We opened after we got the town approval."
During last week’s public hearing, Sullivan said, about a third of the people attending were supportive of the new business, about a third were unclear on how a composting facility works and a third had detailed questions about the facility.
According to a Cooperative Extension survey of farmers in western New York and Pennsylvania, there is a "widespread practice" of improper dead animal disposal, with many livestock producers uncertain about how to properly dispose of carcasses.
Experts with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Waste Management Institute say that composting is the safest way to get rid of the carcasses.
"The animal carcasses left to decay naturally above ground or buried in shallow pits pose risks to surface and groundwater and endanger the health of domestic livestock, wildlife and pets," states an institute fact sheet.
Sill explained the detailed composting process.
The animal is placed on a 12-foot by 6-foot bed of 2-feet-deep wood chips and then is covered with another 2 feet of wood chips.
"It takes about two yards of wood chips to cover one animal," Sill said, adding that, even though he buys the chips in large quantities, they are expensive.
It takes about six months for a carcass to compost, he said.
"Then I can either spread it or sell it," he said.
In the ongoing Hartford case, town and DEC charges were filed against several Hartford residents. One couple, Charlie and Lois Potter, settled with the town; while Larry Burch is awaiting a September trial in Salem.
Regarding the DEC violations, Burch and his daughter, Heidi Burch, were cited and are awaiting a new court location after the Hartford justice recused herself from the case.
Sill said the rates for pick-up and composting depend on the size of the animal.
Tamarack Compost does not have business hours.
“It is on private property,” Sill said. “It is by appointment only.”
For more information on livestock composting, visit http://cwmi.css.cornell.edu/naturalrendering.htm
