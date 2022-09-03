Live music for Labor Day in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Up and down Canada Street on Friday night, neon vacancy signs buzzed as dusk settled on the village of Lake George.

For one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year the scene, normally crawling with tourists, seemed a little light.

Crowds did form to listen to the music offered this weekend, with the last free concert in the Shepard Park series that ran all summer and the Adirondack Independence Music Festival happening all day Friday through Sunday in the Charles R. Wood Park.

The Shepard Park concert series, Fridays at the Lake, was held every Friday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Rows of lawn chairs and passers-by standing at the top of the hill listened to the music of the band Kick with Lake George and the Adirondack mountains visible behind the outdoor stage.

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival filled the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons with two large stages and a field of vendor tents.

The three-day festival began on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and kept the music going until 11 p.m. Acts were scheduled to continue from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Gina Rice was checking in festivalgoers at the gates and said attendance was up this year.

“It’s definitely better than last year. The weather’s beautiful, so people are coming out and we’re selling a lot of tickets at the gate,” she said.

Rice was handing out neon-colored wristbands to those who had pre-purchased tickets, but she said the attendance numbers wouldn’t be available until Sunday.

The 2022 lineup featured moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dopapod, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Ryan Montbleau Band, White Denim, lespecial, Dogs in a Pile, Neighbor, Hayley Jane & The Primates, Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, Lucid, Joe Samba, Bella’s Bartok, The Big Takeover, West End Blend, Funky Dawgz, Root Shock, Annie in the Water, Ghosts of Jupiter, Sly Fox and the Hustlers and Hayley Jane.

Cars lined Sen. Elizabeth Little Boulevard letting passengers young and old, including families with strollers, off at the gates of the land of rock music and unique souvenirs.

Lakefront restaurants seemed to have the usual numbers for a Friday in late summer, suggesting many visitors may not have arrived or might not come at all this year. Out-of-state license plates still filled metered parking spaces and lots around the village and groups of tourists were purchasing end-of-the-season sale Lake George merchandise.

Tourism officials have reported that the Lake George region has seen a slightly less busy season this year after record numbers for many businesses during the pandemic.

While the season is winding down, Lake George businesses still can look forward to the Adirondack National Car show this Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 11.

The 33rd annual car show kicks off on Thursday night 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a 1970s-themed party hosted by Fort William Henry with music and more.

Before the party, early registration will be open noon to 6 p.m. Stickered, registered cars can be parked all weekend long. The festivities run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a fireworks show to conclude Saturday’s events. The National Car Show will wind down on Sunday 8 a.m. to noon with the awards ceremony in front of Fort William Henry.

The multi-day event traditionally brings many out-of-state participants and spectators.