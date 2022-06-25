'Live life phenomenally,' Corinth graduates told

CORINTH — With many mortarboards colorfully decorated with personal themes and messages, 69 graduating seniors celebrated moving on to the next phase of their lives Friday at Corinth High School.

There were mortarboards featuring clever phrases, quirky artistic images, flowers, butterflies — and even a stuffed octopus worn by Gary O'Neil, who said he plans to become a marine biologist studying cephalopods.

Corinth's Class of 2022 graduated under blue skies and a hot sun on the high school football field, with a giant American flag hanging from a fire department tower truck behind the stage.

Salutatorian Alyssa Petteys recalled memories of her class' school years, of persevering through the pandemic and how much they had changed over time. Valedictorian Lorelai Peterson, who is entering the Navy, encouraged her classmates to "live life phenomenally," the way a relative faced illness and tragedy with a positive outlook.

Five retiring teachers — Susan Hernandez, Lauri Pritchard, Tina Peck, Barbara Klingbeil and Richard Whitaker — were invited as speakers, and each imparted a bit of advice to the graduating seniors.

High school Principal Eric Schenone introduced the graduates, and Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton delivered the closing remarks and congratulations to the Class of 2022.

