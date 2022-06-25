 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
CORINTH

'Live life phenomenally,' Corinth graduates told

  • 0

CORINTH — With many mortarboards colorfully decorated with personal themes and messages, 69 graduating seniors celebrated moving on to the next phase of their lives Friday at Corinth High School.

There were mortarboards featuring clever phrases, quirky artistic images, flowers, butterflies — and even a stuffed octopus worn by Gary O'Neil, who said he plans to become a marine biologist studying cephalopods.

Corinth's Class of 2022 graduated under blue skies and a hot sun on the high school football field, with a giant American flag hanging from a fire department tower truck behind the stage.

Salutatorian Alyssa Petteys recalled memories of her class' school years, of persevering through the pandemic and how much they had changed over time. Valedictorian Lorelai Peterson, who is entering the Navy, encouraged her classmates to "live life phenomenally," the way a relative faced illness and tragedy with a positive outlook.

Five retiring teachers — Susan Hernandez, Lauri Pritchard, Tina Peck, Barbara Klingbeil and Richard Whitaker — were invited as speakers, and each imparted a bit of advice to the graduating seniors.

People are also reading…

High school Principal Eric Schenone introduced the graduates, and Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton delivered the closing remarks and congratulations to the Class of 2022.

Corinth graduation

Olivia Mann, left, takes a selfie with Valedictorian Lorelai Peterson and Salutatorian Alyssa Petteys, right, before Friday's graduation ceremony at Corinth High School.
Corinth graduation

Peter Winslow, the final graduate of the day at Corinth High School, salutes the crowd during Friday's graduation ceremony.
Corinth graduation

Mackenzie Homer shows off her butterfly-themed mortarboard, with a message to her teachers, before Friday's graduation ceremony at Corinth High School.
Corinth graduation

Gary O'Neil's mortarboard features a friendly octopus, as he plans to study marine biology — especially cephalopods — in college after Friday's graduation ceremony at Corinth High School.
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A divided America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News