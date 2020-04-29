Little, Woerner join Kingsbury meeting to discuss reopening strategies in Washington County

“Is this an opportunity for there to be a company in New York state that might step in to be the supplier for that business?” Woerner asked. “Is there a way for us to build up the supply chain in New York state to meet the needs of our manufacturer?”

People are hurting right now, said Little, who noted that more than 500 cars showed up to the Salvation Army drive-thru food pantry Monday morning in Queensbury. People will need to adjust to the new normal as the state opens back up, she said.

“There are ways to do this, and we have got to be as open as we possibly can moving forward,” Little said. “I know we have to go slowly, but we have got to get there.”

Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said Woerner and Little have been in contact with Washington County leadership to discuss a reopening plan.

“If the state guidance and our local county health officials feel comfortable moving forward with a phased reopening plan, I would as well,” Hogan said. “I’ve been trying to rely heavily on the medical experts to guide this process at this point in time.”

The town of Kingsbury is happy to support efforts to ensure a safe and timely reopening, he said, adding that he will need more guidance on what reopening will look like locally.

Hogan expects to discuss it further at the next virtual Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

