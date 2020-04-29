Little, Woerner join Kingsbury meeting to discuss reopening strategies in Washington County

KINGSBURY — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, encouraged the Town Board on Monday evening to start a task force to make plans to reopen Washington County.
“I would really encourage Washington County as a county, Kingsbury as a town, to use this time to put in place some thoughtful plans for what reopening looks like,” Woerner said.
The Town Board met by videoconference call, and Woerner and state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, both called into the meeting.
Little said Washington County businesses should also have plans in place to submit to Empire State Development so they can be ready to open when the governor allows.
“Don’t wait until they make the big announcement. Have your plan ready to go in and get it in,” Little said. “Show how you can open up. And I’d encourage any business to do that.”
Woerner suggested Washington County put together a task force that includes local municipalities, major employers and schools to come up with a strategy for opening the county once stay-at-home orders involving the pandemic ease.
She also discussed the disruption of supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many local businesses purchase materials from suppliers that are out of the state or out of the country.
“Is this an opportunity for there to be a company in New York state that might step in to be the supplier for that business?” Woerner asked. “Is there a way for us to build up the supply chain in New York state to meet the needs of our manufacturer?”
People are hurting right now, said Little, who noted that more than 500 cars showed up to the Salvation Army drive-thru food pantry Monday morning in Queensbury. People will need to adjust to the new normal as the state opens back up, she said.
“There are ways to do this, and we have got to be as open as we possibly can moving forward,” Little said. “I know we have to go slowly, but we have got to get there.”
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said Woerner and Little have been in contact with Washington County leadership to discuss a reopening plan.
“If the state guidance and our local county health officials feel comfortable moving forward with a phased reopening plan, I would as well,” Hogan said. “I’ve been trying to rely heavily on the medical experts to guide this process at this point in time.”
The town of Kingsbury is happy to support efforts to ensure a safe and timely reopening, he said, adding that he will need more guidance on what reopening will look like locally.
Hogan expects to discuss it further at the next virtual Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
