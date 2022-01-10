Little Theater makes documentary film

FORT EDWARD — The Little Theater on the Farm has produced a documentary film titled, “The Little Theater That Did!”

The film is free to watch at www.littletheater27.org.

"The Little Theater That Did!" is a feature-length documentary film filled with information on this small spot in Fort Edward. It explores the origins, development and modern-day rural theater.

Produced by Jason Irwin of Bully Goat Productions, this documentary is both an origins story and love letter to the little theater and its owner, Linda Hermans.

Complete with in-person interviews and loaded with past and present footage, the film tells the story of The Little Theater on the Farm, located at 27 Plum Road.

The Little Theater on the Farm has been providing a space for theatrical performances, live music, parties and even historical reenactments since October 2005.

For more information or to make a donation to the nonprofit Little Theater on the Farm, go to www.littletheater27.org.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a program of the state Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the state Legislature and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

