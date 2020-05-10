Little, Stec pitch sub-region approach for Warren and Washington counties

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors is supporting a letter sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging him to consider Warren and Washington counties as a sub-region in his regional reopening plan.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Dan Stec, a Republican from Queensbury who is running to succeed Little in the Senate, co-authored a letter to the governor Thursday.
The letter noted that businesses are concerned that their ability to reopen may be hindered by being lumped into the “Capital Region” with counties where the infection rate is higher.
“We are writing to seek consideration that both counties be considered a sub-region for purposes of reopening,” Little and Stec wrote.
The governor announced in April that the state would approach reopening on a regional basis. The reopening criteria includes 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations; at least 30% percent surge capacity in total hospital and ICU beds available; the ability to conduct 30 COVID-19 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month; and have a baseline of 30 people who can serve as contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.
Both Warren and Washington counties are considered part of the “Capital Region,” along with counties to the south like Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany and Rensselaer.
The map is based on the Regional Economic Development Council’s breakdown. Each region must meet certain criteria before it is allowed to start the reopening process. Regions that meet all the criteria can start phase one of the reopening process after May 15.
“Rather than holding back counties and local businesses because they are within a region in which the trend is not favorable,” Stec and Little asked, “is it possible to consider readiness on a more granular scale, particularly as it relates to construction and manufacturing?”
Little and Stec encouraged the governor to consider public health data on a county-by-county level.
“Washington County’s economy is not similar to Saratoga, nor Warren, nor Capital Region for that matter,” Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said during a Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting Friday morning.
Hogan encouraged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to lobby to remove itself from the Capital Region and be grouped with the North Country region.
“The logical alternative to the Capital Region for us obviously is the North Country, for both Warren and Washington counties,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt. “What we heard was that the North Country does not want us, for understandable reasons, because our numbers are significantly higher than Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties.”
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said in an email that he supports the sub-region idea. He and fellow Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Rachel Seeber had sent a letter to his colleagues on the Warren County Board of Supervisors initially advocating that Warren County be put into the North Country regional group — just for this one time for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beaty and Seeber’s letter expressed concern that the county would not be able to comply with some of the requirements, particularly the testing requirement, which would mean testing 1,90 Warren County residents every month. Also, he worried about the requirement for hospitals to have surge capacity.
Beaty was concerned about the one-size-fits-all-approach.
“If the region as a whole does not pass all seven criteria, despite if Warren County or any other counties pass the seven criteria, than none of the counties get the green light to re-open. It is a pass/fail for the entire region collectively concerning re-opening non-essential businesses,” he said in an email.
Beaty added that the state should use population and density levels by county to group the regions.
Reporter Michael Goot contributed to this story.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
