Little, Stec pitch sub-region approach for Warren and Washington counties

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said in an email that he supports the sub-region idea. He and fellow Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Rachel Seeber had sent a letter to his colleagues on the Warren County Board of Supervisors initially advocating that Warren County be put into the North Country regional group — just for this one time for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaty and Seeber’s letter expressed concern that the county would not be able to comply with some of the requirements, particularly the testing requirement, which would mean testing 1,90 Warren County residents every month. Also, he worried about the requirement for hospitals to have surge capacity.

Beaty was concerned about the one-size-fits-all-approach.

“If the region as a whole does not pass all seven criteria, despite if Warren County or any other counties pass the seven criteria, than none of the counties get the green light to re-open. It is a pass/fail for the entire region collectively concerning re-opening non-essential businesses,” he said in an email.

Beaty added that the state should use population and density levels by county to group the regions.

Reporter Michael Goot contributed to this story. Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.