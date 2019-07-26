Sen. Betty Little was named this week to the Senate Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction.
The task force was created by Senate Republicans in 2014 and is charged with listening to community concerns and finding solutions to end the heroin and opioid epidemic, according to a news release.
With the Democratic takeover of the chamber, the task force has been reconstituted and Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan named three members.
Senate Republicans spokesman Scott Reif said that Little, R-Queensbury, will be a great addition to the task force.
“She has a lot of experience within the Legislature, dealing with this issue and many others,” she said.
Little said in a news release that she was honored to join the group.
“So many lives have been lost and families devastated as a result of opioid and heroin addiction. Real progress has been made in our state the past handful of years to direct resources where needed and reduce the stigma of drug addiction,” she said.
Flanagan said that among the accomplishments that the task force has worked on include creating the I-STOP program to stop people from doctor shopping to get different prescriptions; launching a statewide drug take-back program; and ending the practice of patient brokering, where a rehabilitation center brings in a third-party provider to give treatment. Other initiatives include increasing support for jail-based substance abuse treatment; creating programs to treat the needs of infants and expectant mothers; and beginning an opioid alternative project for emergency rooms, according to a news release.
Little has sponsored a bill to create a tax credit for employers who hire employees who are in recovery with a rehabilitation center approved by the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. Her bill did not advance out of committee.
The other two Republicans added are Sens. George Amedore, of Rotterdam, and Patrick Gallivan from Elma.
Reif said the Senate Republicans will continue a multi-pronged approach focusing on substance-abuse prevention, funding for treatment and aggressively going after big-time drug dealers.
Amanda West, executive director of the Council for Prevention, said heroin continues to be a pig problem in the area.
The Hometown vs. Heroin coalition, of which the Council is a member, took July off but is expected to resume in August.
The Council for Prevention recently relocated to 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls in the old Masonic Temple building. The organization has been busy with providing substance-abuse education to students attending summer school at the Queensbury campus.
Prescription drug use continues to be the third-most popular substance cited by teens after alcohol and marijuana, the latter of which is increasing, according to West.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the law enforcement community continues to work to address the opioid problem. One initiative is to scale up an opioid diversion court, which has been running in Glens Falls City Court for about a year and half, to allow defendants in other cases besides those from Glens Falls to be heard.
“The idea and hope is that we can get them out of the criminal justice system in the future, so there isn’t that recidivism and they can go on a better path,” Carusone said.
