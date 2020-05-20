Little change in coronavirus infection rates locally

Local health officials reported little change in coronavirus infections on Wednesday.
Warren County had one additional confirmed novel coronavirus case for a total of 224. There were no deaths and no recoveries. Two people are currently hospitalized and are moderately ill. One nursing home resident remains in critical condition.
Glens Falls Hospital has four COVID-19 positive patients in house.
Warren County has been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees in nursing homes after the county received additional testing kits from the state. The vast majority of the tests have come back negative and positive tests have not occurred in any new nursing home facilities in the county as of this week, according to a news release.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones also issued guidance on who they should contact to arrange a COVID-19 test.
People should contact their medical provider if they feel ill with COVID-19 symptoms, which include difficulty breathing, persistent cough and a fever, or were exposed to the virus and believe they may have the virus.
If they are pregnant, they should contact their OB-GYN. They should contact their surgeon arrange a test before elective or essential surgery, as the test will be done at Glens Falls Hospital.
If they are a health care worker, first-responder or essential worker, they should contact the state Department of Health by calling 1-888-364-3065 or visiting covid19screening.health.ny.gov.
Washington County saw no increase in cases — remaining steady at 192. There were also no new hospitalizations or deaths.
Saratoga County saw two more cases for a total of 434. Five more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 349. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 15.
Essex County remained at 51 suspected and confirmed cases.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.