Little change in coronavirus infection rates locally

Local health officials reported little change in coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Warren County had one additional confirmed novel coronavirus case for a total of 224. There were no deaths and no recoveries. Two people are currently hospitalized and are moderately ill. One nursing home resident remains in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital has four COVID-19 positive patients in house.

Warren County has been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees in nursing homes after the county received additional testing kits from the state. The vast majority of the tests have come back negative and positive tests have not occurred in any new nursing home facilities in the county as of this week, according to a news release.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones also issued guidance on who they should contact to arrange a COVID-19 test.

People should contact their medical provider if they feel ill with COVID-19 symptoms, which include difficulty breathing, persistent cough and a fever, or were exposed to the virus and believe they may have the virus.