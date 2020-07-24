Little appointed to ORDA board

LAKE PLACID — State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, has been appointed to serve on the board of the Olympic Regional Development Agency by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Little, who is leaving office at the end of the year after serving in the Senate since 2003 and the Assembly before that.

Little said in a news release that she has long advocated for ORDA while in the Legislature and secured millions of dollars in state funding for upgrades of its venues.

She played a key role in the International University Sports Federation’s selection of Lake Placid as the site for the 2023 Winter World University Games.

“To serve on the board will truly be an honor and a wonderful opportunity to stay involved and continue to make a positive difference for the North Country Region,” she said in a news release.

ORDA was created by the state to manage the venues used during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games at Lake Placid.

ORDA operates Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain and Belleayre ski areas, as well as the Olympic Center, Olympic Jumping Complex and Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid.