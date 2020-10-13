Lite up the Village canceled due to COVID

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lite up the Village festival was canceled Tuesday over safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said the village will still set up its usual light display in Shepard Park and at the Visitor Center along Beach Road, but other festivities, including live music, a firetruck parade, a fireworks display and an ugly sweater contest will not be taking place this year because of the pandemic.

“We sincerely regret having to cancel such a great family event out of concern for the well-being and safety of our guests,” Blais in a statement.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 28.

New York currently has a ban on large gatherings over 50. The event attracted more than 3,000 people last year.

More than 12 fire departments participated in last year's event, and 87 people participated in the ugly sweater contest.

