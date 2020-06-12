Lining up for food trucks at the fairgrounds

EASTON — The inaugural Fantastic Food Truck Corral attracted people for food by foot and vehicles for dinner on Friday.
The event featured several food truck vendors offering foods ranging from barbecue to European cakes.
The event is set to continue from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays through June.
A list of vendors will be shared on the Washington County Fairgrounds website and on social media on Mondays.
This week featured Coffee And, Giovanni Fresco, Miller’s Backyard BBQ, Slavonian European Cafe and Reggies Veggies.
