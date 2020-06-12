Lining up for food trucks at the fairgrounds
0 comments

Lining up for food trucks at the fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EASTON — The inaugural Fantastic Food Truck Corral attracted people for food by foot and vehicles for dinner on Friday. 

The event featured several food truck vendors offering foods ranging from barbecue to European cakes. 

The event is set to continue from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays through June. 

A list of vendors will be shared on the Washington County Fairgrounds website and on social media on Mondays.

This week featured Coffee And, Giovanni Fresco, Miller’s Backyard BBQ, Slavonian European Cafe and Reggies Veggies.

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News