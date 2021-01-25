Lincoln Project super PAC ad labels Stefanik as 'Trump apologist'

WATERTOWN — A Republican-led, anti-Trump political action committee has made U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik the target of a recent ad series, now circulating on TV and online.
In an advertisement released Jan. 22 and titled “What happened, Elise?” the super PAC said Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had a bright future as a “compassionate conservative” — calling her a “different kind of Republican” when she was first elected — who has thrown it all away to support former President Donald Trump.
“Such a bright future,” the video’s narrator says. “Now, she’s just another sad Trump apologist.”
The Lincoln Project was formed in late 2019 by many Republicans and former Republicans, and it focused largely on defeating Trump in his re-election bid.
This ad accuses Stefanik of staying silent while Trump encouraged racists and attacked women.
The ad compares Stefanik to two newly elected members of Congress — Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. — who have been criticized for supporting QAnon conspiracies and opposing public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jan. 22 ad isn’t the first in this recent series of attack ads leveled at the congresswoman.
In an online ad released Jan. 15, the Lincoln Project called Stefanik culpable in the Jan. 6 riots in which supporters of Trump's ransacked the Capitol.
“This is your coup. This is your siege. This is your insurrection,” the ad’s narrator says over images of the riots. “With your support for Donald Trump, you (Stefanik) have brought this shame to America.”
Stefanik has faced national criticism since Trump’s first impeachment hearings in November 2019. She was called a “rising Republican star” by the former president for her defense of him. She was eventually appointed as one of his honorary campaign co-chairs for New York.
The criticism reignited when Stefanik vowed to vote to contest the results of the presidential election in four states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — during the ceremonial counting of states’ Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.
After the Capitol riots ended and Congress returned to its chambers to finish the count, Stefanik was one of a small number of House Republicans who continued with their planned objections, although she only had the opportunity to vote against certifying Pennsylvania’s results.
Stefanik has also been criticized for opposing the impeachment of the former president a second time over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riots.
House Democrats have said they will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate this week, and the trial will start the week of Feb. 8.
Stefanik’s senior adviser, Alex DeGrasse, said Stefanik and her constituents aren’t swayed by the efforts of the Lincoln Project.
“Democrats, Never Trumpers, and scam PAC organizations like the Lincoln Project spent nearly $7 million trying to beat Congresswoman Stefanik,” he said. “And North Country voters stunningly rebuked these desperate Never Trump organizations by re-electing Elise with the highest number of votes of any congressional candidate in the history of the North Country.” "
On the Lincoln Project’s twitter feed, it has released ads targeting U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. The Hill reports the organization is also planning to target Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz, R-Texas.