Lincoln Project super PAC ad labels Stefanik as 'Trump apologist'

“This is your coup. This is your siege. This is your insurrection,” the ad’s narrator says over images of the riots. “With your support for Donald Trump, you (Stefanik) have brought this shame to America.”

Stefanik has faced national criticism since Trump’s first impeachment hearings in November 2019. She was called a “rising Republican star” by the former president for her defense of him. She was eventually appointed as one of his honorary campaign co-chairs for New York.

The criticism reignited when Stefanik vowed to vote to contest the results of the presidential election in four states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — during the ceremonial counting of states’ Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

After the Capitol riots ended and Congress returned to its chambers to finish the count, Stefanik was one of a small number of House Republicans who continued with their planned objections, although she only had the opportunity to vote against certifying Pennsylvania’s results.

Stefanik has also been criticized for opposing the impeachment of the former president a second time over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riots.