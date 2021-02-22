Lila Walter, 'Queen of Warren Center,' survives coronavirus at 106

Walter and her husband opened the store, in Thurman, and used the petitions to get a phone line run to the store.

When Walter was 40, her husband Loren died of a heart attack at a fire, where he was working as a volunteer firefighter. On her own, Walter opened the first private campground in Thurman, called Glen Hudson, along the Hudson River. She turned to petitions again.

“That’s how she got electricity run to the campsite,” Rohe said, adding that when her mother was frustrated by the limits at the nursing home during the pandemic, it was natural to think back to her previous petition successes.

Walter also urged her children to ignore another pandemic rule. She wanted them to sneak in so they could visit her.

Although Walter remembers her past and can describe her life in detail, she can’t quite understand why no one is allowed to visit indoors. She believes her children have decided not to come in, and she’s quite hurt by it.

But Rohe, 72, trudges through the snow along the side of the building to get to her mother’s window.