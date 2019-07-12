GLENS FALLS — Jenna Nichols, 15, was locked inside a small dog cage on Friday night, her fingers clasping the bars, exactly like the photo attached to her cage of a young girl locked in a detention center at the border.
“I don’t want to grow up in a world where children are in cages,” said Nichols, of Moreau, when she later spoke at the “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Centers” in downtown Glens Falls. “I don’t want to grow up in a world where children are shot.”
And as hundreds passed their flame from one to the other just before 9 p.m. around Centennial Circle, they joined people gathered in more than 780 locations around the world to shed light on the atrocities being committed in U.S. detention camps on the southern border.
“This is child abuse by our government, with our tax dollars,” said Joe Seeman, a member of the steering committee of Saratoga Progressive Action, the local organizer of Friday night’s event. “It’s horrific to imagine in our country we are putting children in concentration camps.”
Held near Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls office, hundreds called on the NY-21 Republican congresswoman to go to the detention centers to witness what is happening.
“We are laying the blame for this right at her feet. It is her obligation to do something,” said Seeman, who is also a member of the state committee of the Working Families party. “If a so-called moderate would reject Trump … If Elise Stefanik would cross the line like Amash, that would be it; she’s got the cards in her hands to change history.”
Recently released documented statements of children incarcerated at several U.S. detention centers detail hauntingly similar accounts of little food, illness, poor sanitation and children detained in cages.
Nonetheless, repeated calls and emails on Friday, asking Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, about such reported conditions went unanswered.
According to national “Lights for Liberty” organizers, the children’s declarations and eyewitness accounts are the reason for Friday’s worldwide vigils: “At Ursula we are kept in a cage.” “We have not been able to shower.” “The toilet is out in the open in the cage, there is no door for privacy.” “We have not been given a toothbrush or toothpaste to brush our teeth.” “There is no soap to wash our hands.” “I am frightened scared and sad.” “I am hungry.” “They took away our baby’s diapers, baby formula and all of our belongings.” “Then the officers took my dear grandmother away.” “One day the guards demanded to know who had food in the cell.” “Whoever has food will go to prison.”
“The Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide and crimes against humanity,” said Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, lawyer, activist and organizer. “Congress is refusing to stop the president and his policies. We cannot allow these atrocities to be perpetrated in our name.”
Several attending the Glens Falls vigil said this was the first time they had ever attended such an event.
And as they held their candles high for justice for those imprisoned in the detention centers, some shared their feelings.
“I am here tonight because children and adults are being kept in in inhumane conditions,” said Norah Brennan, Saratoga. “It is not okay.”
And the crowd chanted again and again, “It’s not okay.” “Love, not hate, makes America great.”
There were about 14 Trump supporters at the event, and Mike Kibling of Hudson Falls countered the chants for the children.
“Go buy them diapers if you’re so concerned,” Kibling shouted through a megaphone. ”If you are worried the kids are drinking out of a toilet, buy them a bottle of water.”
A visitor from Brooklyn spoke.
“I am Debra Kushner from Brooklyn, here on vacation,” she said standing on a bench shouting from a megaphone. “Even now I can’t look away from this. You look beautiful because you are speaking the truth. Be louder than the liars across the street. No hate for immigrants. All are welcome here.”
NY-21 Democratic congressional challenger Tedra Cobb, who was speaking at the Saranac Lake vigil on Friday night, said this is not a political issue, but a human one.
“What is currently taking place at the southern border is a humanitarian crisis,” said Cobb. “We must put aside every deflection, every justification and every pointing finger of blame. This is not about political ideology. We must commit to our core value of humanity in the United States of America we treat humans with dignity. I believe we must work to secure our southern border, end the policy of family separation and keep children safe while we work tirelessly to reunite them with their families.”
Secure border...problem solved.
I think that Mike Kibling is someone who has been consumed by hate. My name is Kevin Davidson, and anyone who attended the event will probably know me as the loud mouth kid who shouted back at Mike and his friends. This is my apology for the way I acted. In the future I'll do my best to not meet hate with more hate. To Mike- many of us do try to support these kids with money and goods- and believe it or not, in some cases these are turned away (https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/texas/people-want-to-donate-diapers-and-toys-to-children-at-border-patrol-facilities-in-texas-theyre-being-turned-away/287-811ecb06-f5e4-4063-a8bb-7a989db867d9). While I'm glad you included Mike and his friends' opinions in this article, I wish you had gotten more of what he said. A lot of his talking points to me seemed to be focused on the kids being "illegal" and therefore belonging in jail until we can figure out what to do with them. This isn't an idea that sits well with me at all. I don't even care to argue the "legality" of these kids being here, and I don't have an answer for what else to do with them if they don't have families here (but many do- https://www.texastribune.org/2019/07/12/migrant-children-are-still-being-separated-parents-data-show/), but why should they be denied food, water, reasonable toilets- basic, HUMAN needs??? Like I said, unfortunately it seemed to me Mike was only interested in hatred in this case. But a lot of the other Trump supporters there seem desperate and lost. They, like most of us, live in a country that no longer cares about them. I'm sure they feel that as strongly as any of us. I wish they wouldn't blame that on immigrants, children, though. I'd like to talk and see what it is they really care about and what makes them upset so I can understand how that gets applied to migrants.
Thank you to all who participated! You give hope that we can push back against this inhumane + immoral situation. Shame on Stefanik for not having the guts to simply stand for basic decency. Her lack of a moral compass and cruelty are not worthy of the good people of NY21.
Was shuns really the correct term for your headline? I think of shunning to mean ignoring a person or issue? Not what your article meant? The numbers crossing the border are staggering. For us 3000 miles away it is an 'issue' but for those along the border it is a daily reality. And not a pleasant one for the residents or the undocumented immigrants. GF struggled to build a Code Blue Center. Take that issue and multiply it by hundreds or thousands and make it a daily issue. How well would GF have done? Immigrants which are somehow being cast as mostly children? Ms Cobb in her statement said "I believe we must work to secure our southern border." How? I wonder how those legally trying to enter the US must feel? There are people daily legally trying to enter the US and gain citizenship. While I may sympathize with the 100 of thousands of undocumented immigrants entering the US monthly misled into thinking they will be cared for and granted citizenship, I applaud those who follow the correct procedure for gaining citizenship.
Give me a break! First Obama was the one that had children in cages. Don't come here illegally then you won't have this happen to you! We can't save the World. What's next ALL of South America invading our Country? Build the Wall!
When the administration went to congress requesting funds for beds, supplies, personnel, more judges to process the illegal border crossers they were accused of making up a fake crisis. Now the dems say it is a major crisis of Trump's making. And the 4 rookie socialsit congresswomen still voted against funding beds and supplies. The real cause of this is the open border democrats encouraging migrants to come with incentives like free health care, college, decriminalization of border jumping etc. The dems also are condeming enforcent of laws passed by congress mandating deportation of those who have been processed through the legal system and have deportation orders. Rule law depends is not an issue to them.
