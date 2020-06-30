Lightning strike destroys Moreau house

MOREAU — A Moreau family lost everything in a house fire last week caused by a lightning strike.

Fire struck the house at 1633 West River Road at about 6:30 a.m. on June 24.

Firefighters from multiple area departments responded, including South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Wilton, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Kingsbury and Moreau EMS, according to South Glens Falls Fire Chief Don Ranck.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Lisa St. John-Meditz, her two children, mother and aunt got out along with their cats. However, the structure was a total loss, according to a description accompanying a GoFundMe campaign titled “St. John-Meditz House Fire.”

