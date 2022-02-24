Lighting law discussion continues during public hearing

GLENS FALLS — Discussion over a proposed lighting law continued at a public hearing during the scheduled Common Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Mayor Bill Collins announced at the start of the hearing that the meeting itself would be rescheduled to next Tuesday because the agenda for the meeting had not been uploaded to the city’s website. The public hearing had been announced on the website, so the council decided to move ahead with it.

The Common Council meeting was rescheduled for this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Matt Webster, of Bay Road, sent a letter to the Common Council a few hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

He appeared before the council to speak about the contents of his letter. He said that while he can empathize with people who have problems with their neighbor’s lighting, he has a problem with the city’s streetlights.

He said they light up his entire house.

“That’s exempt in this law. You’re not covering that issue,” Webster said.

Ben Lapham, 4th Ward councilman, told Webster that people can file a complaint about streetlights on the city’s website. Lapham said that the city has the ability to adjust the lighting, but they don’t know about issues unless they are reported.

Webster also told the council about a business across the street from his home that had a light shining into his home. He was able to contact the business owner and resolve the issue. He highlighted the fact that local attorney Michael Borgos pointed out at the last meeting that lighting issues are treated as civil cases.

Collins replied that he was surprised by that fact as well.

“It’s shocking to think that an attorney would think that a resident should have to take someone to court to get satisfaction isn’t it,” he said.

While Webster agreed, he said that this proposed law would shift the burden to the taxpayer because the issue could end up in court.

“You say you’ve put a lot of time into this, I can certainly respect that, but it’s incredibly vague,” he said.

Webster pointed out that Kris Vanderzee, the city’s code enforcement officer, said during a Building and Codes Committee workshop on Feb. 16 that the law was left vague intentionally.

Webster said that Vanderzee’s reasoning for the vagueness was to give him the discretion in each case.

Vanderzee had said during the workshop that the vagueness, which was changed partially with the addition of a 60-watt limit for lighting, would allow for open dialogue between the neighbors involved in the dispute and himself.

Webster said that if the council was to go ahead and vote in favor of the law that it should come up with a “mechanism for beginning the process.”

“Rather than having, for example, a code enforcement officer whose judgment is questionable at best drive around the city and point out violations himself,” he said.

Webster questioned why, in the law, it doesn’t call for a neighbor to provide documentation detailing that an individual had attempted to rectify the problem with their neighbor before getting the city involved.

He said that way, Code Enforcement wouldn’t be able to use the law as a “pre-emptive tool.”

Karen Judd, the city’s attorney, pointed out that in accordance with the city’s code, enforcement officers do not go out looking for violations. They investigate complaints as they are received.

Webster said that he and his friends have dealt with Vanderzee in the past, and that wasn’t the case.

“He does actively seek out violations in the city, and that’s a conversation for another day entirely,” Webster said.

Lapham said that in Webster’s letter, he stated that the law is only applicable to residences. Lapham informed him that wasn’t the case.

“Non-residential places are bound by site review. If they make changes and they’re not consistent with the site plan, then they are in violation,” he said.

Melissa Verberg, resident of the 3rd Ward who spoke during the council’s last meeting in support of the law, brought photos of lighting from her neighbor’s residence causing a nuisance to her backyard, first and second floor.

She gave the photos to the council and asked them if they felt it was fair for her quality of life.

“It causes daily stress. I’ve been losing sleep,” Verberg said. “It’s mentally draining me.”

She said that she had tried to work with the individual responsible for the lighting, and said that she knows she isn’t the only person dealing with issues like this.

She said that she has heard people say that the government should be left out of these situations and that it can go through the courts.

But at the end of the day, she said you still have to live next to your neighbor, and she believes the proposed law is the best way to go about rectifying these issues.

“I’m not asking people to not feel secure in their homes. I don’t need your light in the second story of my house, my dining room table, in my backyard when I’m just trying to sit on my porch and enjoy a cup of tea at night looking at the stars,” Verberg said. “Just please respect my space and I’ll respect yours.”

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the public comment remained open for residents to send concerns or comments regarding the proposed law to city officials.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

