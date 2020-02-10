Lifelong city resident leaves Glens Falls Hospital, Crandall library $2.2 million each

Library officials said the gift could make a big difference to them as the library plans its next steps.

“As the library begins a new strategic planning process this year, his incredible generosity will impact how we, together with our stakeholders, can continue to best serve the library community,” said Barbara Caimano, president of the Crandall Public Library board of trustees, in a news release.

The last strategic plan, from 2015, pledged to consider the feasibility of a second library branch, in North Queensbury or Moreau. The plan also called for a library-by-mail program, which launched in 2017 with the support of private donations.

Herlihy was born on July 25, 1929, in Glens Falls. He died on July 15, 10 days shy of his 90th birthday. He died at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his closest friends.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, First Marine Airwing in Japan and Korea from 1951 to 1953. For defending South Korea, he earned several medals, including the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

He was proud of his service and joined Glens Falls Post No. 233 of the American Legion, where he was a member for 50 years and was a commander. He was also a life member of the Marine Corps League.