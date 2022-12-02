Life-size gingerbread house debuts at The Queensbury Hotel

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel has added a life-sized gingerbread house to its holiday decorations this year.

The 11-foot-high-by-14-foot-wide house started being displayed in the lobby on Friday.

The Queensbury Hotel is known for having decorations each holiday season, and typically features decorative window boxes and wreaths on its exterior and festive trees, as well as garland and poinsettias throughout their grand lobby.

“This year, we set out to do even more,” said Tyler Herrick, general manager of The Queensbury Hotel and president of Spruce Hospitality Group, in a news release.

“We have more trees, more lights, more garland and even the addition of toy soldiers to greet you when you arrive. But the gingerbread display is definitely the largest addition and has been our biggest undertaking.”

Adam Savage, director of culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead on designing the gingerbread house, working for months to plan and prepare for the display.

The house is made of over 987 pounds of homemade gingerbread, 223 pounds of icing and 152 pounds of assorted candy.

“The actual production and building of the display took well over 200 hours,” Savage said.

The candy for the display was sourced by The Candy Space in the French Mountain Commons outlet store plaza in Queensbury.

The Queensbury Hotel also partnered with the Upstate Modern Railroaders of South Glens Falls, which provided train sets for the display.

“We wanted to have the gingerbread house in place and finished by this first weekend of December to coincide with all of the holiday events taking place around town like Hometown Holidays, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and the LARAC Holiday Festival,” said Stephanie Howard, marketing coordinator for Spruce Hospitality. “These events will draw some nice crowds to Glens Falls and we hope everyone will stop by The Queensbury as they are visiting and exploring downtown.”

Holiday open houses

The hotel will host two holiday open houses on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The events will allow attendees to view the gingerbread display and will include a visit from Santa.

Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with Santa. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, and refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.

“The goal of the holiday open houses is to welcome community members, locals and visitors alike to see our holiday decorations and celebrate this festive time of year with us,” said Herrick. “There will be no admission fee and all activities will be complimentary and first-come, first-serve.”

In addition to the holiday open house events, the public is welcome to visit the hotel lobby and public spaces at any time in December to view the decorations and gingerbread display, hotel officials said in the news release.