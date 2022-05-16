Library to host Glens Falls in-person premiere of Hughes documentary

Many places in the Adirondacks lay claim to the distinction that Charles Evans Hughes slept there.

A century ago, it was at the home of Louis and Charlotte Hyde, now The Hyde Collection art museum, where Charles and Antoinette Hughes stayed overnight on June 24, 1922, the night before dedication of the Helen Hughes Memorial Chapel, built in memory of their daughter, at Silver Bay Association in Hague.

The story of the connection between Hughes and the Hyde family, and many other connections between Hughes and people and places in the Adirondacks, is told in the documentary, “My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks.”

The Folklife Center at Crandall Public will host the Glens Falls in-person premiere of “My Native Air” at noon Saturday, June 11, in the library community room.

Snarky Aardvark Films released the documentary for virtual showings in January 2020, and now it is being made available for in-person screenings.

Admission is free.

Those attending are welcome to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the matinee. Purchase of lunch-to-go from a downtown restaurant of your choice is encouraged.

Kacia and Janessa Moses, granddaughters of co-producer Maury Thompson, will perform music from 11:30 to noon, while people are arriving.

The 43-minute documentary tells the story of the life and career of Glens Falls native Hughes, his role in Adirondack forest land conservation and preservation of the springs at Saratoga Springs, and his connections with cultural attractions in the district such as The Hyde Collection and Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, Fort Ticonderoga, Silver Bay Association in Hague, scenic Lake George, and Lady Tree Lodge at Upper Saranac Lake.

The film is the creative effort of filmmaker Caitlin Stedman, sound engineer Tom Appler, and history writer, author, and longtime Post-Star reporter Maury Thompson.

Singer-songwriter Ray Agnew composed and recorded original theme music for the documentary,

Charles Evans Hughes, a Glens Falls native, was governor of New York from 1907 to October 1910, when he resigned to accept appointment as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.

He resigned from the court in June 1916 to accept the Republican nomination for president, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Woodrow Wilson.

He later was U.S. secretary of state and chief justice of the United States.

Mountain Lake PBS televised the documentary in 2021 and 2022, and Watertown PBS in 2022.

The producers are making the documentary available free of charge for in-person screening at nonprofit museums, libraries, cultural and educational organizations in the Capital District, Glens Falls and Adirondack regions.

For information, contact Maury Thompson at 518-761-1186 or writermaury@yahoo.com.

The documentary can be downloaded for a minimal charge from the streaming service Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mynativeair?fbclid=IwAR29KC7VyJiBii3mBnJoWdqoASzw4mm_Wl0xfYJ9Rp4xE-nNdkmh_OL5OBI).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0