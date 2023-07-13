The Rockwell Falls Library Board adopted a new Code of Conduct Meeting Policy during its June 20 meeting, which seeks to improve the decorum and flow of its meetings.

Most of the policy revolved around shoring up the timeline and distribution of information among board members. However, the sections on meeting protocol and public comments drew concerns.

“'Meeting participants are asked to await recognition from the board president and be prepared to yield when requested by the board president to do so,'” trustee Josh Jacquard read from the proposed policy. Jacquard took issue with the word, “yield,” expressing concern that a future board president might abuse the power by silencing meeting participants expressing opinions, which they do not agree with.

“I think then, that you have to make sure that you elect a board president that you have that faith in,” current board president Janet Silburn responded.

“That’s not good enough for me,” Jacquard answered. “I agree completely, but that’s not good enough for me.”

Silburn reminded Jacquard that if at any point a member of the board feels that the president is abusing their power, or behaving in a way that is unbefitting of their office, that presidency can be overturned by a two-thirds majority vote by the board members.

“That’s the democratic process within the board,” she said.

After a lengthy conversation about the board president’s role in moderating conversations during meetings and whether adding the word, “temporarily” to the section would assuage Jacquards concerns, the board agreed to adopt the policy as written and make an amendment following further consideration at its next meeting.

“I’ll agree to abide by it, I won’t adopt it,” Jacquard acquiesced.

Another area of the policy, which garnered a conversation was the “periods of public comment and expression,” which will be limited to 30 minutes at each meeting with each speaker being allotted two minutes to address the board.

“We definitely need to give priority to the tax-payers of Hadley-Luzerne Central School District,” Jacquard said. The library does not get its funding from the schools, but the people inside the school district support the library with taxes.

The rest of the board agreed with his assessment, and an amendment to the policy stating that “priority during the Period for Public Comment will be reserved for residents of the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District,” was adopted.

“When requesting permission to speak, community members are asked to state where they are from," Silburn explained in an email to The Post-Star after the meeting. "If someone says they are from a locality outside of the Hadley-Luzerne School district, we will ask them to wait until local community members have had their opportunity to speak. This was put in place to enable us to be responsive first and foremost to those who live and pay taxes in this community.”

The New York State Committe on Open Government responded to requests for comment with links to the law and decisions made regarding public hearings at open meetings.

The open meetings law provides the public with the right "to observe the performance of public officials and attend and listen to the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy." It does not require a public board to allow for a time of public comment. However, if a board decides to allow a public comment portion, the New York State Committee on Open Government recommends that “a public body must treat all persons in a like manner.”

“When a public body chooses to authorize public participation, it has been advised that it should do so in accordance with reasonable rules that treat members of the public equally,” read a 1996 opinion from Robert J. Freeman, executive director of the NYS COG at the time. “From my perspective, a rule that allows certain members of the public to speak while prohibiting others from speaking at all would be unreasonable and subject to invalidation.”

The new Code of Conduct Policy can be seen in its entirety here.