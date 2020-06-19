Library board to meet Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Crandall Public Library board of trustees will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Trustees will meet starting at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

It will be the board's first meeting since the library began its reopening process, which is expected to begin on Monday with curbside pickup.

The public is invited to attend and can do so either by the web, through the Zoom app, or by calling in.

To join visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/94568020306

Meeting ID: 945 6802 0306

1-646-558-8656

