Library board discusses how to spend $2.2 million

Goralski said there is plenty of parking in Glens Falls. He did see giving people a parking spot that is still 500 yards away as solving the problem.

Even if there were more spaces, Caimano said there is no way to police it to say only the elderly can park closest to the library.

Caimano said one idea she had was to purchase a vehicle that could bring the library to people through stops at the Queensbury and Moreau municipal centers. People could request books and have them delivered at these sites.

Board member Dan Hazewski said the vehicle could even shuttle people to the main branch. Another idea is to shuttle seniors from outlying parking lots to the library.

Solar energy, more meeting space

Other ideas are to investigate putting solar panels on the roof to save on energy costs, according to Caimano.

An ambitious idea would be to build a second story on its reading and meeting room that overlooks City Park.

“We all know there’s a big demand for meeting rooms,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}