Library board discusses how to spend $2.2 million

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library officials seem to agree that a $2.2 million donation from the estate of Glens Falls resident John Herlihy is a precious gift and must be spent carefully.
The library Board of Trustees held its first meeting last Thursday since news of the donation was publicly announced. Board President Barbara Caimano said she has heard a lot of feedback from different people in the community on how to spend the money. Some people have said they hope the library does not spend it all at once and puts it in the bank.
Library Director Kathy Naftaly said there has been a steady stream of ideas coming from the public.
“We’ve got ideas ranging from minivans and bookmobiles,” she said.
Other ideas include branches in Queensbury and Moreau.
Naftaly said the number one concern people have expressed is lack of parking around the library, especially for senior citizens and people with disabilities. One person suggested adding diagonally parking along the front of the library and other ideas.
Vice President Michael Toomey said parking was an issue for Herlihy, as it was for a lot of elderly patrons.
Naftaly said not all patrons are aware that they can park over at TD Bank. She anticipates that parking will come up during community forums.
Goralski said there is plenty of parking in Glens Falls. He did see giving people a parking spot that is still 500 yards away as solving the problem.
Even if there were more spaces, Caimano said there is no way to police it to say only the elderly can park closest to the library.
Caimano said one idea she had was to purchase a vehicle that could bring the library to people through stops at the Queensbury and Moreau municipal centers. People could request books and have them delivered at these sites.
Board member Dan Hazewski said the vehicle could even shuttle people to the main branch. Another idea is to shuttle seniors from outlying parking lots to the library.
Solar energy, more meeting space
Other ideas are to investigate putting solar panels on the roof to save on energy costs, according to Caimano.
An ambitious idea would be to build a second story on its reading and meeting room that overlooks City Park.
“We all know there’s a big demand for meeting rooms,” she said.
When the library addition was constructed, the original plan was to create the structural supports, so a second story could be added on that side of the library. However, Naftaly said she believes that option may have been removed when the cost of the project was scaled back.
And there have been more other-worldly ideas.
“Someone had the idea of making a virtual reality room, which I thought was kind of cool like the holodeck on Star Trek,” she said.
Setting funds aside
Other people have expressed concern about taxes and said the library should invest the funds, according to Naftaly.
Board member Reed Antis said the library should set aside some money for maintenance upgrades and new technology, which constantly requires updating.
Board member John Goralski said setting aside money in a capital reserve is a good idea. It can become the gift that keeps on giving.
“I think we need to be fiscally responsible and have that money make more money for us so we can continue to maintain the building and maintain our programs,” he said.
That is not to see that some of the money could be used for project such as purchasing a van, Goralski added.
Caimano pointed out that the library has gotten other bequests over the years and are still using the proceeds from investments to pay for programs.
The library made almost a million dollars last year because of income from rising investments, according to Caimano.
“We’re not rushing out and saying we’ve got a million extra dollars because we know the market can go the other way too,” she said.
Board member Tia Vanderminden said she wants to have some listening sessions with people to get their input.
Antis agreed.
“I’d like to see what the strategic planning comes up with,” he said
Ideas for how to spend the donation will dovetail with the library’s process to develop its first strategic plan since 2015, which Caimano said would be completed by the end of the year.
“It’s a wonderful task to have,” she said.
