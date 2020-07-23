LGLC protects acreage in Dresden and Bolton

The Hawkins family has owned the 62-acre property known as Bradley’s Lookout in Bolton since the 1970s. The property contains 7 acres of wetlands, including half of the pond that is located on the town of Bolton’s Community Center property.

The remainder of the land is wooded, including many stands of healthy hemlocks. The land includes a 1,000-foot summit that offers views of Lake George including Dome Island as well as Black Mountain, Shelving Rock and The Sagamore.

The name comes from the historical use of the property, as the Bradley family ran a horse-riding business in town and brought their horses up the summit to allow visitors to enjoy the views.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment and addition to Bolton’s Hub Program," Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said in a statement. "It connects the Community Center and the Pinnacle as well as Cat and Thomas Mountains and upon completion will offer another spectacular hiking experience and panoramic views of Lake George to our visitors.”

The acquisition will also provide additional, much-needed on-site parking, Conover said.