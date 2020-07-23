LGLC protects acreage in Dresden and Bolton

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy has protected 25 acres on county Route 6 in the town of Dresden. The nonprofit land trust has also announced its intention to purchase a 62-acre parcel of land in the town known as Bradley’s Lookout.
The Dresden property, which was purchased by the LGLC on July 8, includes 1,300 feet of Fairy Brook, a tributary of Lake George.
The LGLC’s Huletts Landing Conservation Initiative focuses on protecting the wetlands and stream corridors in this steep region of the watershed. These efforts are crucial to managing stormwater flow and reducing the amount of sediment and contaminants entering Lake George, according to an LGLC news release.
This property had been approved for the construction of a small house and leach field near the steep slopes leading to the stream. Its protection has effectively prevented a potentially significant negative impact on the property’s sensitive and erodible slopes, according to the news release.
Last summer, the LGLC protected a total of 137 acres in the initiative area, protecting significant lengths of tributaries that flow into Lake George, including some of Fairy Brook.
The conservancy and the town of Bolton have announced the intention to purchase a 62-acre parcel of land known as Bradley’s Lookout. The town will purchase the property from the LGLC upon completion of its acquisition, expected to occur late this summer. The property will be encumbered by a conservation easement held by the LGLC.
The Hawkins family has owned the 62-acre property known as Bradley’s Lookout in Bolton since the 1970s. The property contains 7 acres of wetlands, including half of the pond that is located on the town of Bolton’s Community Center property.
The remainder of the land is wooded, including many stands of healthy hemlocks. The land includes a 1,000-foot summit that offers views of Lake George including Dome Island as well as Black Mountain, Shelving Rock and The Sagamore.
The name comes from the historical use of the property, as the Bradley family ran a horse-riding business in town and brought their horses up the summit to allow visitors to enjoy the views.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment and addition to Bolton’s Hub Program," Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said in a statement. "It connects the Community Center and the Pinnacle as well as Cat and Thomas Mountains and upon completion will offer another spectacular hiking experience and panoramic views of Lake George to our visitors.”
The acquisition will also provide additional, much-needed on-site parking, Conover said.
“The Lake George Land Conservancy has been a critical partner in the development of Bolton’s Hub Plan,” said Bolton Deputy Supervisor Susan Wilson, who served on the original planning committee for the trail hub. “The Pinnacle has already become one of the southern Adirondacks’ most popular hiking attractions and the Lookout builds upon this success. People come from all over the state and country to hike our trails. Bolton is quickly becoming a major four-season hiking destination attracting thousands of visitors annually to our region.”
The protection of Bradley’s Lookout will benefit both the community and the lake for generations to come, LGLC Executive Director Jamie Brown said in a statement.
“With its easily-accessible iconic view, thriving wetlands, gently sloping hardwood-hemlock forest and essential role within the larger Bolton Hub Initiative,” Brown said, “the protection of this property exemplifies how the LGLC protects the land that protects the lake for everyone.”
