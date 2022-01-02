LGLC awarded $3.76M grant for land protection in Putnam

PUTNAM — The Lake George Land Conservancy will use a $3,762,800 grant awarded through the New York State Water Quality Improvement Project program to purchase the 59.6-acre Clark Hollow Bay property in Putnam.

The property is across Lake George from Silver Bay, adjoining more than 1,000 acres on the northeastern shore that the LGLC helped to protect more than 30 years ago.

The land includes 2,530 feet of shoreline and 1,300 feet of streams that feed Lake George, as well as steeply forested slopes that would be highly susceptible to erosion if disturbed. Its protection will result in the prevention of previously approved development that could impact the public drinking supply, according to an LGLC news release.

“In protecting this property, we will be closing the gap in shoreline protection of the northeastern region, a total of more than 3 miles of critical land buffer between the lake and its uplands," LGLC Conservation Manager Monica Dore said in the release. "In addition, creating a contiguous block of forested land supports a wide range of wildlife.”

The Clark Hollow Bay property is also a documented summer habitat of the timber rattlesnake, which is legally protected as a threatened species in New York state.

According to a survey conducted by William S. Brown, Ph.D., and Jed Merrow on the property in 2012, “Clark Hollow Bay provides habitats for thermoregulation and protection, making the preserve a significant refuge in ensuring survival of the species.”

“The Clark Hollow Bay Project is the largest undertaking in LGLC history, with a total cost of $5 million. We will use the momentum from this grant to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the purchase in 2022,” LGLC Interim Executive Director Jeff Brozyna said.

More than $272 million is being awarded to 179 projects to protect and improve water through the WQIP program, according to an announcement made by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 21. Grants were awarded to projects such as land acquisition, municipal wastewater treatment upgrades and marine habitat restoration.

The Lake George Land Conservancy is an accredited nonprofit land trust based in Bolton Landing.

