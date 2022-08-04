LGA seeking boaters to monitor aquatic invasive species

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association is calling on boating enthusiasts up and down the lake to come together on a dedicated weekend this month to inspect more than 100 locations for aquatic invasive species.

The LGA will host its inaugural lakewide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend on Aug. 19-21. Volunteers with motorboats, kayaks or canoes are needed to survey the lake for non-native plants such as Eurasian watermilfoil and hydrilla, as well as non-native mussels, snails and fish.

"Left unchecked, invasive species can degrade the lake’s water quality, impede recreational activities and out-compete native plants and animals, impacting property values and the region’s lake-based tourism economy," the LGA said in a news release.

“This is part of the LGA’s multi-faceted initiative to engage people who live near, or otherwise enjoy, the lake to become lake protectors and play a direct role in sustaining water quality protection,” LGA President Eric Siy stated. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our lake clear and clean.”

“Who better to protect the Lake than the people who live on its shores or spend time on the water?” said Brea Arvidson, the LGA's manager of water quality research, who is organizing the effort. “Whether you’re already planning to be boating that weekend, or looking for an excuse to get out there, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the lake and protect it at the same time.”

Interested boaters can register at www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/events, where an interactive map will allow them to choose the specific area of the lake they would like to monitor from among the more than 100 locations. These locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so boaters are encouraged to sign up for their favorite area as soon as possible.

Monitoring can be done from a boat and while swimming, and participants will be asked to document their findings using the Survey123 app or a hard copy survey form provided by the LGA.

It is estimated that most locations will take two to four hours to properly examine. Monitoring can take place any time on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, or across the entire weekend.

No invasive species identification experience is necessary to participate in the monitoring, and the LGA is encouraging families and small groups to team up for a fun-filled, educational and meaningful lake-protection experience.

For those interested, LGA staff will host an in-person training session on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:30-noon at the LGA office, 2199 Route 9, Lake George. Anyone unable to attend will be provided with written monitoring instructions.

Lake George is currently infested with six known aquatic invasive species: two aquatic plants, Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed; three mollusks: zebra mussel, Asian clam and Chinese mystery snail; and one crustacean, spiny water flea. Anyone with questions about the LGA’s Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is asked to email Brea Arvidson at barvidson@lakegeorgeassociation.org or Emily Boucher at eboucher@lakegeorgeassociation.org.