LGA names new director of development

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has named a new director of development.

Tyra (Lundgren) MacGuffie is joining the LGA after four years as the director of advancement for a premier ski academy in Vermont. She oversaw a $7 million capital campaign for the development of a world-class training and race venue, a news release stated.

MacGuffie graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1985 and grew up spending summers on Lake George at a camp passed down through generations in her family since 1950.

She said Lake George has always been close to her heart despite living out of state for years.

“I am thrilled to join the LGA at a time when it is poised for tremendous growth and a significant acceleration of its lake-protection capabilities,” MacGuffie said. “I am excited to be a part of an organization that has a mission I am passionate about, in a community that I respect and care for deeply, and where I feel I can make a significant contribution.” LGA President Eric Siy says it’s MacGuffie’s love for the lake that will help her excel in this position.

“Every time you talk with her, Tyra’s love of Lake George is as clear as the lake itself.

It’s a love she shares with the LGA’s leading supporters and partners, and I look forward to working with her to take our development program to new levels of success as now needed for the sustainable protection of our Lake,” Siy said in a news release.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0