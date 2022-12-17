LGA names Danielle Brown to new role as development manager

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has appointed Danielle Brown of Queensbury to the newly created position of development manager.

Brown’s appointment "expands and strengthens the LGA’s development team as it continues building the long-term philanthropic support essential to protecting the lake’s legendary water quality," the LGA said in a news release.

In her new role, Brown will work with Director of Development Tyra MacGuffie to establish and execute the LGA’s donor recruitment and retention program for all levels of philanthropic giving, including identifying prospective donors; working with existing donors to identify personally meaningful giving opportunities; coordinating donor communications and events; and developing sponsorship opportunities for the LGA’s many water quality education and protection programs and events.

Brown brings more than 15 years of development and communications experience to her new position. She joins the LGA after three years as director of alumni relations and annual giving at SUNY Adirondack. Prior to that, she spent four years as the college’s marketing and communications coordinator, overseeing email and social media marketing, public relations and community event sponsorships.

She also formerly served as marketing coordinator for Adirondack Winery and the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from SUNY Cortland.

Brown lives in Queensbury with her husband and children. She has served in a wide variety of volunteer roles in the region and is currently a member of the board of directors of the Glens Falls Symphony.