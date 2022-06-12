LGA launches bay-by-bay lake protection events

LAKE GEORGE — With water quality threats facing Lake George varying in type and intensity at different points along its 32-mile length, the Lake George Association this week will present a series of educational programs to help property owners understand what’s ailing the water quality in their neighborhood and what they can do to help.

A walking tour will be held on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. The 1-hour tour will introduce the priority issues facing the bay. Attendance is limited to 12 participants and registration is required. The starting location for the tour will be provided upon registration. On Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. at the North Queensbury firehouse, the LGA will present a detailed presentation on the greatest threats facing Warner Bay and provide guidance on actions residential and commercial property owners can take on their properties as “lake protectors” to safeguard water quality. The Warner Bay events are hosted by Thalia Chase of Castaway Marina.