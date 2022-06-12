LGA launches bay-by-bay lake protection events

LAKE GEORGE — With water quality threats facing Lake George varying in type and intensity at different points along its 32-mile length, the Lake George Association this week will present a series of educational programs to help property owners understand what’s ailing the water quality in their neighborhood and what they can do to help.
The LGA’s 2022 Bay-by-Bay Summer Event Series will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, at Warner Bay in Queensbury.
A walking tour will be held on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. The 1-hour tour will introduce the priority issues facing the bay. Attendance is limited to 12 participants and registration is required. The starting location for the tour will be provided upon registration. On Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. at the North Queensbury firehouse, the LGA will present a detailed presentation on the greatest threats facing Warner Bay and provide guidance on actions residential and commercial property owners can take on their properties as “lake protectors” to safeguard water quality. The Warner Bay events are hosted by Thalia Chase of Castaway Marina.
Similar bay-by-bay events will be held at:
- Oneida (Van Buren) Bay: Walking tour on June 27 at 4 p.m., community presentation on June 28 at 4 p.m., hosted by
- Virginia Rowan Smith and Stephanie Wagoner.
- Harris Bay: Walking tours at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and community meeting at 4 p.m., all on July 13; boat tours at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on July 19. All events hosted by Charlie Crew.
- Pilot Knob: Walking tour at 10 a.m. and community meeting at 7 p.m., both on July 26, hosted by Bill and Dale Creighton.
- Dunham’s Bay: Walking tour on Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., community meeting on Aug. 24, at 4 p.m., hosted by Dan Davies.
For details and to register, visit www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/act-now/bay-by-bay.