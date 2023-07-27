The Lake George Association will host their second annual lake-wide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend from August 18 to 20.

The LGA encourages families and small groups to come out in motorboats, kayaks, paddle boards, or canoes to help identify invasive species over 115 locations on the lake. Participants can choose the location they wish to monitor upon registration at lakegeorgeassociation.org.

No experience is necessary to participate, the LGA said.

There are six invasive species known to be present in Lake George: Eurasian watermilfoil; Curly-leaf pondweed; zebra mussel; Asian clam; Chinese mystery snail; and spiny water flea. Hydrilla, a highly destructive non-native species, will also be monitored. Last year, LGA volunteers found more than 100 locations of invasives in Lake George.