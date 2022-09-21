LGA board elects Pete Menzies as chairman

LAKE GEORGE — The board of directors of the Lake George Association has elected Pete Menzies as chairman.

Menzies, who chaired the LGA prior to its 2021 merger with The Fund for Lake George, succeeds Jeff Killeen as chairman. Killeen, who previously chaired The Fund and served as transitionary chairman during the first 20 months following the merger, was elected vice chairman.

As chairman, Menzies will work with LGA President Eric Siy and staff to execute the organization’s multi-faceted lake protection strategy, which includes providing technical and financial assistance to property owners for lake protection projects; water quality research and direct protection programs through The Jefferson Project, the Lake George Waterkeeper and an array of public-private partnerships; public education programs; and public policy advocacy.

"Of particular importance to the strategy at this time are the LGA’s Lake Protector Program, which educates, inspires and empowers property owners across the Lake George watershed to take direct actions on their properties to protect water quality; and the Education for Action Initiative, which utilizes the LGA’s Floating Classroom and other programs to educate area school children, property owners and other members of the public about water quality protection, with a goal of building a committed community of lake protectors for generations to come," an LGA news release states.

As vice chairman, Killeen will focus on working with LGA donors and partners to build and sustain philanthropic support.

“I have been involved with the LGA as a volunteer, board member and former chair for the past 30 years and am immensely proud to be part of such an extraordinary organization,” Menzies said in the release. “We have an incredible team of lake protectors on our board, our staff, and throughout the region who are committed to working together for the sustainable protection of Lake George.”

Menzies and his wife, Gretchen, spend summers at their home on Northwest Bay. They are the owners of the Katonah Reading Room, a bookstore and café in Katonah, in Westchester County. Prior to opening the Reading Room, Menzies worked for many years as a producer and director of television programming for MTV and other national cable networks.

Killeen and his wife, Judy, have lived on the lake during the summer since they were kids. In 2005, they purchased and expanded the original 1908 Killeen family camp and made it their year-round home. Killeen retired after a 40-year career in the information services, media and internet industries. Among his leadership roles in that time were CEO of Pacific Bell Interactive Media, COO of barnesandnoble.com, CEO of forbes.com, and chairman and CEO of GlobalSpec.

To sign up to become an LGA lake protector, or for more information on any LGA program or service, visit www.lakegeorgeassociation.org.