LGA, as part of restructuring, eliminates senior program executive position

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has eliminated the senior program executive position held by longtime LGA executive Walt Lender as part of the revamped organization's restructuring.

Pete Menzies, chairman of the LGA board, confirmed Tuesday that Lender had left the organization.

"Over the past 15 months, since our merger with The Fund for Lake George was finalized, the board of directors of the Lake George Association has conducted a careful and thorough assessment of our programmatic priorities and a corresponding review of our combined organizational structure to ensure that they are fully aligned and the LGA is ideally structured to provide for the sustained protection of Lake George for generations to come," Menzies said in a statement.

"This process has led to the reordering of job responsibilities throughout our organization and the creation of several new staff positions in the programming, community education and development areas, all of which will optimize the LGA’s ability to execute its long-term strategic plan and deliver the level of protection our lake deserves," the statement said.

Menzies, noting that he had worked with Lender for nearly two decades in his roles as an LGA volunteer, member of the board of directors and now chairman of the board, said the decision to eliminate this position was "extremely difficult for our board, but one deemed necessary."

Menzies also wrote that "the board of directors thanks Walt for his years of dedicated service to the LGA and to Lake George, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Lender, reached Tuesday at his Ticonderoga home, said his last day on the job was Friday.

"I had a very productive 18 years there and I am very proud of the work we did," he said.

When the two lake groups, The Fund for Lake George and the LGA, merged in 2021, Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund, became the new organization’s president. Lender, executive director of the LGA since 2015, became senior vice president of the new organization.

The Lake George Association provides technical and financial assistance to property owners; research and direct protection programs through The Jefferson Project, the Lake George Waterkeeper, and an array of public-private partnerships; public education programs; and public policy advocacy, all with the goal of protecting Lake George's water quality.