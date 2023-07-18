Tying a boat to the Lake George Village docks will likely rise from $3 per hour to $5 per hour later this year.

This comes after a change to local law 95.1 "Regulations for dock use" passed the village board at their meeting Monday July 17. The reference to the $3 hourly rate was removed from the law. The new rate was not yet set.

The changes to the law come as part of a larger shift to a "fee schedule" that will collect in one document all of the various fees in the village including everything from building permits and business licenses to street and dock parking, said Village Clerk Julie Allen in an interview Tuesday July 18.

Currently, the fees for services the village provides are listed in each law itself, meaning that the board must change the law any time they want to change the fee. For each fee, they have to change each law.

Pulling the price for the service out of the law and placing it on the fee schedule means that the village will only have to update the fee schedule, and all the various fees will change at once. Many municipalities in the region have fee schedules.

"They’re not going to go through and rework the whole thing," Allen said, referring to changing all of the laws at once. Doing so would take too much time and money, she said. "They’re going to take it one-at-a-time" as the board considers a law for revision.

The docking fee is the first fee to be placed on the new list, she said, adding that she got to work on the schedule Tuesday morning.

Changes to the fee schedule will still be publicly announced, and the board will still take public comment before the schedule is changed, Allen said, but most likely not that often: "It’s generally something that they would vote on (once) every year."