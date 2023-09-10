From a press release: The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance’s membership grew by 78% over the last year.

“It’s been a terrific year for the Alliance, thanks to the member volunteers who have worked behind the scenes with our board to bring great programs to fruition,” Alliance President John DiNuzzo said at the annual meeting Aug. 19.

New exhibits such as the diorama of Abercromby’s 1758 flotilla donated by the Adirondack Experience, artifacts of Native Americans, an 18th Century British bateau provided by the State Museum, and a replica cannon loaned by Fort William Henry have increased attendance at the Battlefield Park Visitor Center, according to DiNuzzo.

On the horizon for The Alliance is the reinterring in the Battlefield Park the remains of 44 Continental soldiers found in 2019 at Lake George and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, DiNuzzo said.

The Alliance membership elected the following individuals to serve on the organization’s Board of Trustees: President John DiNuzzo of Lake George; Vice President Francis Cocozza of Lake George; Secretary Peter Wuerdeman of Queensbury; Trustee Vinnie Crocitto III of Lake George; Trustee Jay Levenson of Ballston Lake; and Trustee: Bob Wilcox of Clifton Park.