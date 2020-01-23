Level 3 sex offender pleads guilty to felony

BALLSTON SPA -- A Level 3 sex offender pleaded guilty Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to a felony charge for not properly registering.
Kevin J. Thomas, 54, of Design Motel, Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in connection with an arrest last Aug. 28 by Saratoga Springs Police.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas was charged for not having an updated photo taken as required by Level 3 sex offenders.
He is a Level 3 sex offender because of 1997 felony sodomy and sexual abuse convictions for sexual assaults of children ages 8 and 10 in Saratoga County
Thomas is free pending sentencing March 20 in Saratoga County Court. He faces up to 7 years in state prison.