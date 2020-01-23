Level 3 sex offender pleads guilty to felony
Level 3 sex offender pleads guilty to felony

BALLSTON SPA -- A Level 3 sex offender pleaded guilty Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to a felony charge for not properly registering.

Kevin J. Thomas, 54, of Design Motel, Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in connection with an arrest last Aug. 28 by Saratoga Springs Police.

Thomas was charged for not having an updated photo taken as required by Level 3 sex offenders.

He is a Level 3 sex offender because of 1997 felony sodomy and sexual abuse convictions for sexual assaults of children ages 8 and 10 in Saratoga County

Thomas is free pending sentencing March 20 in Saratoga County Court. He faces up to 7 years in state prison.

