Level 3 sex offender accused of not registering

A Level 3 sex offender who moved out of a home in Lake Luzerne without notifying police or state officials has been charged with a felony for not registering, part of an increased effort to track sex offenders in Warren County.

John F. Young, 53, was charged after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office that began with a routine home visit, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Management Unit checked his registered address on Bay Road on Feb. 15, and found he had moved out, police said. He was found to have moved to Hadley, and state records show he now has an address on Park Avenue Extension.

Young is a Level 3 sex offender because of a 2001 attempted sexual abuse conviction.

Sheriff's Sgt. Russ Lail, supervisor of the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division, said new Sheriff Jim LaFarr has assigned the agency's investigators to oversee the county's sex offender registry. He said two investigators, Jeff Grenier and S.M. Stillman, have been assigned to monitor sex offenders.

"Investigators Grenier and Stillman have been stepping up enforcement," Lail said.