Letter to the editor: Maybe Stefanik will help East Field

Editor:

As I sit here at East Field, watching the Dragons play the Amsterdam Mohawks, primarily a D1 all star team, I can't help but notice how run down the complex looks.

The city of Glens Falls dumps cash into the Civic Center and the "Coalition" for a money-losing hockey organization but throws peanuts to help team owner Ben Bernard out a bit at East Field.

It is great to have the hockey team to get us through the doldrums of winter, but it also great that Mr. Bernard puts forth a team for us to enjoy on the hot summer nights watching "America's pastime."

And as random as I may be, if the Post-Star itself would quit running Elise into the ground and back everyone who looks to fill her shoes (heck, I think if Mr. Ed were to throw his hat in the ring he'd get the uncoveted endorsement of this extremely biased local newspaper).

I have nothing against Matt Putorti or the latest newcomer, Brigid Farrell, but how about we use the resources that we have in place now, Elise Stefanik, and try and secure some "pork" to upgrade our little gem on the East Side of the city?