'Let them go sledding': Schools encouraging traditional snow days despite remote learning options

Schools have had to shift to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but students in local schools will still have the time-honored tradition of the snow day.
Earlier this year, the state Education Department gave school districts the option to move to remote instruction in the event of inclement weather. But local school districts are not going that route.
“We’ve taken enough away from kids already,” said Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker. “Let kids be kids. Let them go sledding. Let them drink some hot cocoa. Let them help their parents with shoveling in their driveway.”
“We feel it’s more important to be safe and not have to worry about (schoolwork),” he added.
The district builds snow days into its calendar, according to Beecher. If, for some reason, the district ran out of days, it could shift to remote instruction.
However, Beecher said he has never run out of snow days.
Other local districts are also keeping snow days.
Support Local Journalism
Argyle Central School has been fortunate to be open for in-person instruction for all K-12 students since September, according to Superintendent Michael Healey. He said snow days are too important of a tradition to give up.
“In a year where so much has changed for students, we felt it was important to maintain as much normalcy as possible — including maintaining traditional snow days for the 2020-21 school year,” he said in an email.
Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl pointed out that not all of the students and staff have access to remote learning from home and remote learning is a less-than-ideal learning model for younger students.
He agrees with keeping the tradition.
“There is merit in children having something to anticipate and hope for. Let's face it, from a child's perspective, an unanticipated snow day is pretty exciting,” he said.
Hudson Falls is also keeping snow days, announcing in a news release that “getting up early and watching the school districts scroll across the bottom of a TV screen is a time-honored tradition for students everywhere.”
“We’re going to celebrate a snow day as a school community. We're going to tell our kids to go out and roll a snowman or do some sledding, and we're going to have a joyous day,” said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter.
“So if there’s a storm coming, do all your usual things. Turn your pajamas inside out, put ice cubes in the toilet bowl because we’re bringing joy back this winter season,” he added.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.