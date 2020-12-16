'Let them go sledding': Schools encouraging traditional snow days despite remote learning options

Schools have had to shift to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but students in local schools will still have the time-honored tradition of the snow day.

Earlier this year, the state Education Department gave school districts the option to move to remote instruction in the event of inclement weather. But local school districts are not going that route.

“We’ve taken enough away from kids already,” said Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker. “Let kids be kids. Let them go sledding. Let them drink some hot cocoa. Let them help their parents with shoveling in their driveway.”

“We feel it’s more important to be safe and not have to worry about (schoolwork),” he added.

The district builds snow days into its calendar, according to Beecher. If, for some reason, the district ran out of days, it could shift to remote instruction.

However, Beecher said he has never run out of snow days.

Other local districts are also keeping snow days.

