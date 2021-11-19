Lengthened arms give Queensbury boy independence

QUEENSBURY — Kory Kosinski rocked back and forth in the rocking chair inside his Queensbury home Thursday afternoon.

His feet were touching the floor.

Kosinski was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The 13-year-old has endured two bilateral leg-lengthening procedures in 2015 and again in 2020, during which his leg bones were broken and slowly pulled apart to regenerate new bone. He now stands at 4 feet, 8 inches.

The teen had a third surgery — this time on his arms — on June 22. Every day, four times a day, his mother Shirley uses an Allen wrench-like tool to “click” the apparatus attached to the outside of his arms, from his shoulder to his elbow.

“It was painful at the start,” Kory said, adding: “Right now it’s not that painful.”

The 10-month procedure entails five months of lengthening and five months of consolidation, during which he developed a complication that required a corrective surgery in Florida.

Now he has gained 4.75 inches of new bone in his upper arms.

“He can reach his own toothbrush without hiking himself up or pulling a stool over,” Shirley said. “You can have all the leg length you want, if you don’t have arms, you still can’t reach faucets.”

The controversial surgeries are not intended to change the way Kory looks, but to make sure he can live an independent life and take care of his own personal hygiene. He will not need adaptation to drive a car.

“You always want the best for your kids. You do everything for your kids,” Shirley said. “You try to get them functioning in the world.”

Kory will endure one more leg-lengthening procedure in 2023 in hopes that someday he will stand anywhere from 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. And he hasn’t hit his growth spurt yet. Without the surgeries, he was expected to stand only 4 feet tall.

He may also need to travel to Houston, Texas for a craniomaxillofacial procedure on his mid-face and jaw.

“It can obstruct the airway, and that is why he will be going for that,” his mother said, “not because we want to change his looks.”

The family has endured a lot of criticism for choosing to surgically correct Kory’s dwarfism.

“They all want to fit in,” she said. “Any child, even without dwarfism, wants to fit in. But it’s more so he can be independent and have less complications with the twisting and bending of his bones.”

The family is celebrating the news that the FDA has just approved the first pharmaceutical treatment for achondroplasia with an injectable drug called vosoritide. The drug has to be used on kids with open growth plates.

Shirley is hoping it is rolled out before Kory hits his final growth spurt.

“But you can’t make up what you missed,” she said. “So he’s 13 and a half. He can’t go back and make up what he’s missed unless you started those injections young.”

The injections cost about $40,000 a month, and right now, insurance does not cover the drug.

Despite the cost, news brings happy tears to Shirley’s eyes.

When the apparatus are removed from his arms, Kory is looking forward to “playing with my friends outside and stuff.”

He is also looking forward to playing with his two guinea pigs, Bean and Nugget.

“He cannot fully care for them, so Mom has been doing it,” Shirley said. “And that will be one of the things that he takes over as soon as those things are off his arms.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

