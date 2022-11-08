Lender joins Lake George Land Conservancy board

BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy has elected Walt Lender to its board of directors.

The appointment, announced Tuesday, comes weeks after Lender's senior program executive position with another lake group, the Lake George Association, was eliminated. Lender served as the LGA's executive director from 2005 to 2021, then took on a different title when the LGA and the Fund for Lake George merged into a single organization.

“Walt has truly been one of the leaders in the effort to preserve the waters of Lake George over the past decades. He is trusted and respected in the communities all around the lake,” stated LGLC board President Jeff Brozyna in a news release.

LGLC Executive Director Mike Horn, in a statement, said Lender's "knowledge of the lake, its watershed, its ecosystems and people will be a great advantage to us as we continue to protect the lake by preserving the land around it.”

Lender, in a statement, said he was honored to "continue my service to Lake George" by joining the LGLC board.

"The Lake George Land Conservancy has been a trusted partner in watershed protection and a highly effective steward of the lands surrounding the lake,” he said.

Earlier in his career, Lender worked at Fort Ticonderoga as director of development and government and corporate relations officer, and as executive director at PRIDE of Ticonderoga.

He and his family live in Ticonderoga.

The LGLC is an accredited, nonprofit land trust dedicated to working with willing landowners and other partners to protect the water quality of Lake George and to permanently preserve the natural, scenic, historic and recreational resources of the Lake George region.

Since its inception in 1988, LGLC’s land protection program has worked directly and with partners to permanently protect 12,141 acres of Lake George wilderness and more than 7 miles of shoreline, and the organization owns or manages 35 parks and preserves that are open to the public year-round or by special request/restricted access with nearly 40 miles of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and, at some preserves, hunting and snowmobiling.